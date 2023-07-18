TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former New Hampshire state representative is now facing a federal charge in connection with a child pornography investigation involving a daycare in Tyngsboro, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced.

Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and aiding and abetting, the US Attorney’s office said.

Investigators said another woman, Lindsay Groves, took explicit photos of children while she was working at Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsboro. Laughton and Groves, officials said, were once in a relationship.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Attorney’s office said investigators found more than 10,000 text messages between Laughton and Groves “that included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken…”

Among the text messages, the US Attorney’s office said investigators found “at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old, as well as explicit descriptions of sex with each other and others, including children.”

Groves has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography. She was arrested last month and was being held in state custody in New Hampshire as of Tuesday.

Laughton is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

