PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after her dog died in a hot vehicle on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle in a parking lot on Durgin Lane in Portsmouth determined its owner had left it in a vehicle with its windows up for several hours and the dog had died, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The outside temperature was in the mid-70s but the internal temperature in the car was recorded at 125 degrees.

The dog was brought to a local vet hospital for a necropsy.

The owner, Susan Weilbrenner, of Tamworth, was arrested on charges of animals in motor vehicles and cruelty to animals.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned July 17.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)