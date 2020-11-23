NH woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting police officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Candace Krauklin, 33, of Manchester, has been charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident at a home on Lave Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday encountered Krauklin, who was uncooperative and yelling, police said.

Krauklin was taken into custody after she reportedly became aggressive toward police and assaulted an officer.

Krauklin has since been released on personal recognizance.

It’s not clear when she will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)