MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit someone in the head with a gun in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Somerville Street around 9:40 a.m. spoke with the victim who said a woman she knew had forced her way into her apartment and hit her in the head with a gun, according to Manchester police.

The victim pushed the woman, identified as 29-year-old Tanisha Ozuna, of Manchester, out the door and shut it, police said.

A warrant was issued for Ozuna’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

Ozuna is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct, criminal threatening, and burglary.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox