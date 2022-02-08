MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit someone in the head with a gun in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Somerville Street around 9:40 a.m. spoke with the victim who said a woman she knew had forced her way into her apartment and hit her in the head with a gun, according to Manchester police.

The victim pushed the woman, identified as 29-year-old Tanisha Ozuna, of Manchester, out the door and shut it, police said.

A warrant was issued for Ozuna’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

Ozuna is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct, criminal threatening, and burglary.

