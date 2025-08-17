CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack woman is facing criminal charges after leading state police on a wild chase on I-93 on Friday that ended in a crash in a field in Concord, officials said.

A trooper spotted a Toyota RAV4 going 93 mph with its lights off around 11:30 p.m. Friday and attempted to stop it but the driver, later identified as Heather Lewis, 34, refused to stop, prompting a chase, according to state police.

After taxing Exit 17, state police say Lewis drove through a steel metal gate blocking off a road, drove through a field on private property and crashed into a state police cruiser.

Lewis was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, resisting arrest/detention, criminal mischief, reckless operation, and disobeying a police officer.

She is salted to be arraigned Monday in Concord District Court.

