NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Washington, New Hampshire woman has been charged with impaired driving after a crash that temporarily closed a section of Interstate 93 early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., State Police Communications received an automated crash notification from an area of I-93 in New Hampton.

Troopers responded and found a Jeep Renegade that had gone off the left side of the interstate, just before the Exit 23 offramp. The on-scene investigation determined the Jeep left the road, struck an embankment, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median. After being evaluated by the New Hampton Fire Department, the driver, identified as Amanda B. Webber, 28, was airlifted to Concord Hospital for treatment of injuries later determined to be non-life-threatening.

I-93 was shut down in the area for approximately 30 minutes to facilitate the medical helicopter’s arrival and landing. During the investigation into the circumstances of the crash, indicators of impairment were detected and Webber was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information that could assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.

