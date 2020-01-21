NH woman facing reckless conduct, assault charges after overturned oil tanker spills thousands of gallons of fuel

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing reckless conduct and assault charges in connection with a crash in Epping that caused an oil tanker to roll over on Route 101 and spill more than 6,000 gallons of fuel and left the driver seriously injured, officials announced Tuesday.

Desiree Gulyban, of Hampton, was arrested on charges of felony reckless conduct and second-degree assault in connection with the crash that caused the tanker to leave the roadway and overturn into a wood line, spilling more than 6,000 gallons of the 11,000 gallons of fuel it was carrying, state police said.

The 28-year-old driver of the tanker suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the environmental assessment and cleanup of the fuel is ongoing and could last several months to a year.

No additional information was immediately released.

