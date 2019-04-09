NH woman files lawsuit after fall outside Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman has filed a lawsuit against Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry after she says she fell on her way into the business because two men were fighting in a narrow entranceway.

In a suit filed in Rockingham Superior Court, Brittany Pescia claims the Rockingham Road business is liable for the “severe personal injuries, including cerebral concussion, mild traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, and spinal injury” she suffered when she fell in the front entranceway in April 2016.

The suit claims Pescia’s fall was caused by two men who were fighting in “a narrow inadequately poorly designed front entrance so narrow that she was unable to safely enter at the same time and place while two brawling customers were exiting…”

Pescia, of Londonderry, is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

