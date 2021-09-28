NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man in 2016 who ingested the drug and suffered a fatal overdose, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Kaylee Santos, 28, pleaded guilty in 2020 to dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting. She was indicted in 2018. Prosecutors said that Jonathan Kohli, 22, overdosed and died.

Santos, who was sentenced Monday, will have the chance to earn some time off of her sentence if she completes drug treatment programming while incarcerated, and if certain other conditions are met, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

A message was left for her attorney on Tuesday.

