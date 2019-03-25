NH woman rescued from cruise ship that began taking on water off coast of Norway

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - There were some terrifying moments on a Norwegian cruise ship for passengers and family members back home in New Hampshire.

“I just can’t remember the last time I cried like that. It was terrifying,” said Tom Decker, whose wife, Anne, was one of the hundreds on board the ship.

The ship’s engines failed off the coast of Norway, and as rescue operations started, Tom Decker received a text from his wife.

“It said, ‘Say a prayer. Big Storm. No power. Bad here. I love you, honey. Thanks for giving me such a wonderful life,'” Tom said.

Nearly 500 people were airlifted to rescue helicopters. Others, like Anne, stayed on the ship, waiting and praying for help.

“It was almost like she was writing her last will and testament. Thanks for this, thanks for that. I think the ship is going under,” Tom said.

At times, water filled part of the ship as powerful waves rocked the boat. Tom said at one point, even a window broke and his wife was under water.

“Not only was she underwater, but when the ship turned, the waves took all her belongings, personal belongings, out the window,” he said.

The frightening experience came to an end with the ship being towed back to port. Anne is OK and will soon be flying home.

“I said other than this how was the trip and she laughed about it. She’s got it under control,” Tom said.

