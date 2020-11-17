A dog from New Hampshire who had been missing for almost a year in Missouri has been reunited with his owner.

Kate Olson was visiting family in Arnold, Mo. with her dog, Walter, on Thanksgiving of last year when he slipped out of his collar and took off, according to KSDK.

Olson spent the next several months traveling between Missouri and New Hampshire in hopes of finding him.

Just 13 days before the anniversary of Walter’s disappearance, Olson received a call from Lost Paws Trapping, saying they had caught her dog.

She flew back to Missouri, where Walter greeted her with a wagging tail.

