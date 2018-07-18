NH woman reunited with late father’s restored truck

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, N.H. woman thought her late father’s pickup truck was a total loss, but thanks to the kindness to a complete stranger, she still has a piece of her family’s past.

Her father was a former firefighter in Salem and died suddenly. The truck sat in the driveway for more than a year.

“It was kind of like his at-home fire truck. He just loved it, ” Kaleigh Seckendorf said. “Unfortunately, mice ended up infesting it. They ate wires, and they ate the interior and it became a whole new project.”

The truck ended up at an auction and eventually in the hands of Duke Drowne, who owns a repair shop in the area.

One of Seckendorf’s friends said they located the truck and told her to find it. She drove to see Drowe and offered to buy it back. He gave it to her at no charge.

“For this to happen and come full circle and have someone do something for me the way my father did for others is a real sign he’s still here,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)