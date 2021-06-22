MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An elderly woman was scammed into sending $25,000 after getting multiple calls saying she needed to protect herself from someone using her Social Security number who was involved in drugs and money laundering, Manchester police said.

The caller told the woman the suspects using her Social Security number were in Texas. But she was told to send her money to an address in Tampa, Florida. She packaged the money and sent it, police said.

After taking a report on June 17, Manchester police tracked the package to a Tampa business that handles United Parcel Service drop offs. They contacted the business manager and told them hold the package. The manager reported that someone tried to pick it up, but he turned them away.

Police verified the package was the woman’s and said her money will be returned to her.

