GRAFTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A black bear made sure to mark his territory on a home in Grafton, New Hampshire.

The homeowner captured a picture of the massive intruder hanging out on her porch.

Her doorknobs and insulation were damaged by the unwelcome visitor but thankfully no one was hurt.

