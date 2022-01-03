NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is accused of sexually assaulting another person last Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported sexual assault at an apartment building in Nashua around 7 p.m. met with a victim who reported that they had been sexually assaulted by Jennifer Leblanc, 48, of Nashua, the previous evening, according to Nashua police.

Detectives furthered the investigation and subsequently charged Leblanc with aggravated felonious sexual assault, falsifying physical evidence, and attempted falsifying physical evidence, police said.

She is being held on preventative detention pending her arraignment Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line 603-589-1665.

