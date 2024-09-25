NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman plans to change her plea to guilty in the murder of her young son.

5-year-old Elijah Lewis was reported missing in October 2021.

He was later found dead in the woods in Abington.

The medical examiner determined his death was caused by violence, neglect, malnourishment, and drug intoxication.

Prosecutors said Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf put the child’s body in a container and buried him.

On Thursday Dauphinais will plead guilty to second degree murder and two counts of witness tampering.

She faces up to 55 years in prison. Her boyfriend is serving up 45 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)