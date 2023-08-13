A New Hampshire woman who recently returned home after being kidnapped in Haiti with her daughter is sending a message of thanks to all those who offered support and prayers during her ordeal.

In a statement issued by the nonprofit she works for, Alix Dorsainvil said, “I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity … Thank you all from the depths of my heart for your love.”

Neither Dorsainvil or her daughter were harmed in the kidnapping.

