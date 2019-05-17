NHL announces 2019 Stanley Cup Final schedule

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will face either the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues later this month when the 2019 Stanley Cup Final begins in Boston.

Boston closed out the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday with a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes. Goaltender Tuukka Rask allowed just five goals in four games.

This is their third Cup appearance in nine years. The Black-and-Gold last hoisted the championship trophy in 2011 after knocking off Vancouver in seven games.

The Bruins will have plenty of time to rest and recuperate. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is slated for May 27 at TD Garden.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

