NHL announces 2020-21 regular season schedule for Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the 2020-21 regular season schedule for the Boston Bruins, which includes 56 games against teams in a realigned division.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions and traveling restrictions, the NHL has instituted a new divisional realignment.
The Bruins will be competing in a new “East Division” with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.
Each team in the division will square off eight times. There will be no games played outside of the division.
This will be the first season in franchise history that the Bruins will not play a regular season game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Bruins will begin the new season on Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.
The top four teams from each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the first two rounds will feature intra-divisional play. Once a single team advances from each division, the four qualifying teams will be re-seeded for the final two rounds to determine a Stanley Cup Champion.
Boston’s full schedule is as follows:
JANUARY:
Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey
Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey
Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, January 30 @ Washington
FEBRUARY:
Monday, February 1 @ Washington
Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia
Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia
Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers
Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders
Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders
Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers
MARCH:
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
APRIL:
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 @ Washington
Sunday, April 11 @ Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo
Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
MAY:
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers
