NHL announces 2020-21 regular season schedule for Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the 2020-21 regular season schedule for the Boston Bruins, which includes 56 games against teams in a realigned division.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions and traveling restrictions, the NHL has instituted a new divisional realignment.

The Bruins will be competing in a new “East Division” with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Each team in the division will square off eight times. There will be no games played outside of the division.

This will be the first season in franchise history that the Bruins will not play a regular season game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins will begin the new season on Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.

The top four teams from each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the first two rounds will feature intra-divisional play. Once a single team advances from each division, the four qualifying teams will be re-seeded for the final two rounds to determine a Stanley Cup Champion.

Boston’s full schedule is as follows:

JANUARY:

Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey

Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey

Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, January 30 @ Washington

FEBRUARY:

Monday, February 1 @ Washington

Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia

Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers

Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders

Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders

Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers

MARCH:

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

APRIL:

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 @ Washington

Sunday, April 11 @ Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo

Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

MAY:

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers

