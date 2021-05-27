BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders will kick off their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup this weekend at TD Garden.

Boston and New York will meet for Game 1 of the series on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals in five games to advance in the playoffs, while the Islanders knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this week, the TD Garden said that it will return to “near full capacity” for the game.

The schedule for the rest of the series has not yet been released.

