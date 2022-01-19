BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced new dates for nine Boston Bruins games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19.

Dozens of games across the league were postponed in December and January as COVID-19 ravaged the rosters of many teams, including Boston.

A total of 160 players went into COVID protocol from Dec. 29-Jan. 11 after 208 in the two weeks prior.

The NHL also recently announced it will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches, and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February.

The rescheduled Bruins games are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Boston Bruins at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Boston Bruins at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21: Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 21: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

