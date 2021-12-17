BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.

Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL.

Earlier in the day, the NHL announced the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.

A make-up date for that game has yet to be established.

The postponements come after the Bruins played the New York Islanders on Thursday night without Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Oskar Steen, and Jeremy Swayman, who were all placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Two Bruins staff members have also been placed in the protocol.

Boston was slated to travel to the Bell Centre on Saturday, where the Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers in an empty arena on Thursday night.

It’s not clear if Boston’s game on Sunday in Ottawa against the Senators will go on as scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)