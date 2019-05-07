NHL announces start date for Eastern Conference Final between Bruins, Hurricanes

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will kick off the 2019 Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is slated for 8 p.m. in Boston, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The game will be televised on NBCSN in the United States. It can be seen on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA sports in Canada.

The rest of the schedule for the series will be released when the Western Conference finishes playing in the semi-finals.

Boston eliminated the Columbus Blue Jackets in six games on Monday night to clinch their first spot in the conference final since 2013.

Carolina swept the New York Islanders last week to clinch a spot in the conference final.

