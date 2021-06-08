BOSTON (WHDH) - The NHL on Tuesday announced a start time for a potential Game 7 at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders later this week.

If Boston defeats the Islanders in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York, a seventh and final game will be played at the Garden on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins dropped Game 5 on Monday night, 5-4, and now trail the Islanders three games to two.

