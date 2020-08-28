NHL announces updated schedule for Bruins-Lightning playoff series

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NHL on Friday announced an updated schedule for the Boston Bruins-Tampa Bay Lightning playoff series after Friday night’s Game 4 was postponed due to players who are refusing to take the ice in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Players across the league opted to sit out of games on Thursday and Friday after NBA teams moved by the videotaped police shooting of Jacob Blake boycotted postseason play earlier this week.

MLB, WNBA, and MLS teams have also boycotted games in an effort to emphasize the need for reform in America. Many NFL teams chose not to take the field for practice on Thursday.

The updated Bruins-Lightning schedule is as follows:

Game 4: Saturday, August 29 at 12 p.m.

Game 5: Monday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at TBD

Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 at TBD

The Lightning took a two-games-to-one series lead over the Bruins on Wednesday with a dominant 7-1 victory.

