BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced that Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens has been postponed.

The announcement comes after the Bruins played the New York Islanders on Thursday night without Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Oskar Steen, and Jeremy Swayman, who were all placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Two Bruins staff members have also been placed in the protocol.

Boston was slated to travel to the Bell Centre, where the Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers in an empty arena on Thursday night.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be established.

