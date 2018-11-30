NHL star, Milton native Keith Yandle to honor Boston police sergeant who lost battle with cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Florida Panthers defenseman and Milton native Keith Yandle will honor a Boston police sergeant who recently lost his battle with cancer on Friday night.

Yandle will honor Dan Bausemer, a 14-year veteran of the department, during Florida’s annual “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Heading into the game, players and fans are encouraged to show their support for someone who has bravely battled cancer by creating an “I Fight For” card dedicated to that person.

Yandle chose to honor Bausemer, who died in October at the age of 45.

Bausemer was said to be “highly respected and extremely well-liked.”

The department described Yandle’s choice as a “powerfully poignant and perfectly appropriate gesture for a police officer that spent the majority of his life protecting and serving others.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)