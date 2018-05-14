NHSPCA investigating after parrot found abandoned in trash bag

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking to speak with a woman who abandoned a live parrot in a plastic bag outside the organization’s office in Stratham, officials said.

An NHSPCA staffer found the bird about 10:30 a.m. Friday when she opened a trash bag discarded among donations.

“She pulled it out assuming someone had simply donated it,” the organization said in a press release. “The bag was pulled closed and suctioned tight against the sides of the carrier. She was stunned when she opened it to find what is believed to be a Blue Fronted Amazon. The bird was taken immediately to be evaluated by our in-house veterinarian, Dr. Stephen Gentilella who determined that the bird was not in immediate distress.”

After reviewing the building’s surveillance cameras, officials determined the bird was dropped off just after 9 a.m. Friday by a blonde woman in a dark-colored sedan.

“We were deeply saddened that this beautiful bird was discarded in such an uncaring manner. Since it was nearly 2 hours before the Adoption Center opened, we are grateful that the bird didn’t suffocate inside that plastic bag,” NHSPCA Executive Director Lisa Dennison said in a statement. “It is against NH law to abandon an animal like this. However, the NHSPCA is not seeking prosecution. We want to encourage the woman that brought the bird here to contact us so that we can provide better care.”

Since he arrived Friday, the bird, now known as Mayday, hasn’t shown any signs of eating.

“He hasn’t eaten, which is a concern,” NSCPA Operations Director Desiree Roberts said in a statement. “Without information from his original owner, we are definitely at a disadvantage. He will be seen by a veterinarian for evaluation on Monday.”

If you think you know this bird, contact the NHSPCA directly at 603-772-2921 x 111.

