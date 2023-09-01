NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire discovered more than three dozen animals living in “horrifying conditions” Thursday, the New Hampshire SPCA announced.

Local officials completed a search warrant and discovered and removed 39 animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, donkeys, mini-donkeys, goats and fowls, as well as a parrot, a sheep, a cow and a snake.

Investigators with the NHSPCA said the animals were found without food and water and in conditions with waste before they were ordered into protective custody.

