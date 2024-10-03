CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey’s administration issued a permit to the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Thursday for Nibi, a local beaver and viral sensation, to remain at the rehabilitation center as an educational animal.

Nibi has been in the care of the Chelmsford facility for the last two years. The beaver was set to be released back into the wild this week, but caretaker Jane Newhouse said she did not have the skills to survive.

After a temporary restraining order was issued on Monday, barring any removal of Nibi from the rescue center, Healey’s administration issued the permit.

Healey said Nibi has captured the hearts of many across Massachusetts, including hers.

“We’re excited to share that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain in Newhouse’s care, continuing to educate the public about this important species,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our state’s dedicated wildlife biologists who work every day to care for Massachusetts wildlife, and I hope Nibi inspires more people to protect our natural world.”

