It’s that time of year where we need to be dressing in layers, with cool mornings yet warmer afternoons in the forecast this week.

Tuesday morning, lows will get down to the upper 40s and low 50s. However, by the afternoon hours, we’ll be well into the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a couple of degrees cooler at the coastline. We’ll have some clouds around in the morning but eventually we’ll see some sunshine.

Wednesday will be noticeably cloudier and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Highs will be a bit cooler in the low 70s and it’ll feel a tad bit more humid.

Thursday will be warmer in the upper 70s but the humidity will return in a big way. Skies will brighten as the day progresses and we also could see a spot shower that day as well.

Friday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 80 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, it’ll be dry and a bit humid. After that, expect a big temperature swing. We go from near 80 degrees on Friday down to a high of only 67 degrees on Saturday — and that’s after a morning spent only in the 40s. Sunday morning will be chilly again in the 40s with afternoon highs back up to 70. Both days will feature ample sun.

We start climbing back up the temperature ladder on Monday with highs back into the upper 70s, but that morning will still be cool.

Just a reminder: fall is only one week away!

