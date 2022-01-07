NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The lights at Norwood High School may have been off on Friday but that didn’t stop kids from coming to school.

With sleds in hand, dozens of snowsuit-clad children hit the hill that sits right outside for what was described by one boy as near-perfect conditions for winter fun.

“I would rate it a nine out of 10,” he said before taking off.

As everyone knows, behind every one of the blow-up tubes, there is a parent with a pump.

“I am in charge of blowing up all the pumps, all the snow tubes,” said Megan Maloney. “Which is fine by me so I don’t actually have to go down the hill.”

Norwood got more than a foot of snow Friday morning, making it one of the jackpot communities in the state. This snow day comes less than a week after schools reopened from winter break, but some parents said they are still happy the kids get a day off.

“I think they needed it. I know they just got off for winter break, but the snow is still exciting for them and with everything happening with COVID it’s just nice for kids to just be kids,” Maloney said.

Though two girls on the slope say they wish they were in class.

“I was kind of disappointed. I was kind of mad. I wanted to go to school,” one girl said. “I wanted to be educated,” said another.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)