7Weather- Wow, what a beautiful weekend! Sunny and 70s yesterday. We’ll get more of the same today. The only difference- more clouds move in later filtering our sky. Still it’ll be a nice day! Some showers move in overnight. Luckily, the wet weather is quick to move out before the commute.

Below you can see the clouds out ahead of some showers across the Great Lakes. That’s what we’ll switch up in the weather later today and overnight.

The May sunshine is already going to work! As of 10:00 this morning, Boston was already above our average high for today. A west/northwest wind will push the mild air all the way to the coastline. It should be enough to keep the sea breeze away. Towns along the coast will get to the mid 70s. The warmest temperatures will be inland in the mid/upper 70s. The Cape will likely stay a few degrees below our inland towns, with a southwest wind coming off the cool ocean water later today. By late afternoon, we’ll see more mid and high clouds filtering the bright sunshine we started the day seeing. It’s a great day from start to finish to be outside!

Light showers move in overnight. The wet weather is quick to move out by tomorrow morning’s commute. There could be a few lingering showers and clouds for the South Coast and Cape. You’ll just see wet pavement elsewhere. Amounts will be light. The higher end of the precipitations totals will stay south. By mid morning, we’ll see more sunshine as our temperatures warm back into the 70s.

This week is quite the opposite of last week! No storms. Mainly dry and more sun than clouds. Tuesday will be our coolest day in the low 60s. Then temperatures rebound by the end of the week. We’ll be close to 80° Friday.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black