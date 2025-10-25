We’ve got a beautiful Sunday on tap across Massachusetts, but we’ve got a few different chances for rain heading into next week.

First, overnight will be a cold one! Morning lows will get down to the 30s as skies become increasingly cloudier.

Sunday will be beautiful but definitely chilly! Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. After a cold morning, highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

If you’re headed to Foxborough for the Pats game, dress warmly!

Monday doesn’t look too bad, either. Most of us stay dry but there’s a chance for an isolated light shower or some sprinkles near the coast.

Highs will be cool in the low 50s after a cold morning in the 30s again.

Tuesday we’ve got just a chance for some isolated light rain showers. Otherwise, it’ll be breezy and mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low 50s with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday, more chances for a couple of hit-or-miss showers with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday through Saturday is when things get more complicated. We’re tracking our next potential storm system, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Some forecast models show the rain beginning Thursday, but ending by Friday (Halloween) morning. Some forecast models show the rain linger into Friday and into Saturday. Other forecast models keep Thursday quiet and show the rain mainly Friday into Saturday. Time plays a big part here, as in we’re pretty far out from this storm. But there is a lot of disagreement in the forecast models meaning this one will be a tough one to track!

Stay tuned.