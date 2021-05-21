‘Nice to see Boston come alive’: More businesses reopen as COVID restrictions lift

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is starting to come back to life as more businesses open up for people to enjoy while the weather gets warmer.

On Thursday, Trillium Brewing Company’s beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway reopened.

Until remaining COVID-19 restrictions lift on May 29, the beer garden will operate under the same state guidelines that have been in place, according to Trillium. Masks will be required unless seated and social distancing will be enforced.

Trillium says tables are first-come, first-serve with 90-minute dining limits until May 29. There will also be contactless ordering for food and beer.

Trillium Co-Founder Esther Tetreault says, “Opening the beer garden again, especially after the year we’ve had, is such an incredible feeling. The weather couldn’t be more accommodating for us.”

Tyler Fearon, director of marketing for Trillium, added, “In a few weeks’ time, you’ll see plenty of people here shoulder-to-shoulder doing what they love.”

Steve Mahler visited the beer garden when it reopened and says he’s excited to see more businesses opening up their doors.

“It is just so nice to see Boston come alive,” he said. “My office is downtown; I’ve been working from home. Now that things are opening up, I can come downtown to enjoy the location.”

The Lawn on D in the Seaport also reopened to the public with their famous swings and lawn games. Live music is returning to this location on the weekends.

They are operating under current COVID-19 regulations until they lift later this month.

In addition, Boston Harbor Islands public ferry service returned Friday.

The USS Constitution also reopened for its first underway in nearly two years.

Old Ironsides will make its way across Boston Harbor with the underway featuring demonstrations and a 21-gun salute.

Visitors will be able to tour the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat beginning Friday as well.

