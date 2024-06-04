We hope you get out and enjoy the weather for the rest of your Tuesday and Wednesday because after that, things go downhill quickly.

Evening temperatures will cool from the 70s to the 60s with overnight lows into the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day, and it will be warm for everyone — except at the Cape. After a cooler morning, highs will jump to the low to mid 80s, even in Boston and near the coast. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and dew points will hover around 59 degrees, which is slightly sticky. At least it’s not oppressive.

Wednesday night will be mild and humid. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 60s, and dew points will be near that too meaning the relative humidity will be close to 100%. Cloudiness will increase as the night goes on.

Rain chances start Thursday morning and linger all the way into Thursday night. We’re looking at likely rain with the possibility for a couple of thunderstorms. Thankfully, as of right now anyway, there is no severe weather risk. If that changes we’ll let you know. Highs will cool down to the mid 70s, and it will be oppressively humid all day long.

Unfortunately, we’re not done with the rain after that. While Thursday looks like the wettest day by far, we still have rain chances each day after that and through the upcoming weekend.

Highs Friday will reach the mid 70s with spotty showers possible anytime. It will be humid with dew points in the 60s. Saturday won’t be far off. Highs then will top off in the low to mid 70s, and again, we can’t rule out some scattered, hit-or-miss showers. Sunday and Monday are near-repeat forecasts.

The one benefit to the rain is that pollen levels for Oak, Mulberry and grasses will drop Thursday through the weekend to “moderate” which is a nice break from severe.