(CNN) — Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it whips the Bahamas and maintain its strength when it hits Florida’s east coast late that night, forecasters say, poised to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Track Nicole here >>

Nicole, with sustained 70-mph winds just 4 mph shy of a hurricane, already was lashing the northwestern Bahamas around 7 a.m. ET. Its center is expected to pass near or over those islands by midday on its way to Florida, where it is set to make landfall late Wednesday perhaps north of West Palm Beach, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Nicole would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years. Nearly 4 million people along Florida’s east coast are under hurricane warnings as Nicole approached.

Parts of coastline already were experiencing tropical storm conditions at 7 a.m., owing to how big Nicole is. Tropical storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) extended outward up to 460 miles, the hurricane center said. The enormous wind field — wider than that of stronger Ian on its Florida approach — means nearly the whole state will feel winds of 39 mph or greater from Nicole.

After Florida landfall, Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across the southeastern US Thursday and Friday. Yet it will continue to threaten flooding and damage to Florida, which is still reeling since Ian struck in September along the west coast, then raked damage across the state, killing at least 120 people there and leveling communities.

Besides damaging winds, Nicole is forecast to deliver:

• Heavy rain: Around 3 to 8 inches are possible from the northwestern Bahamas to the eastern, central and northern portions of Florida. About 2 to 6 inches are expected from parts of the US southeast to the southern and central Appalachians and western mid-Atlantic through Friday, the hurricane center says.

• Storm surge: Coastal water levels could rise by as much as 6 feet above normal tide in the Bahamas, and up to 5 feet from Florida’s North Palm Beach to Georgia’s Atlamaha Sound.

• Tornadoes: Some twisters are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina, the hurricane center said.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nicole was about 60 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas’ Great Abaco island and 240 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Hurricane hunter aircraft were flying Wednesday morning into the system to record the winds.

“Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida” Wednesday night, the hurricane center said.

Evacuations ordered in some Florida counties

The ominous forecast has led to evacuations orders in some Florida counties still trying to recover from Ian.

Ahead of Nicole, more than a dozen school districts have closed schools Wednesday or will dismiss students early, with some closures running through week’s end, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Orlando International Airport will suspend operations starting Wednesday afternoon. Miami International Airport said Tuesday it would remain open, adding the storm may affect flights Wednesday.

In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, the storm poses a direct threat to life and property, county manager George Recktenwald said. Those in flood-prone areas, RV parks and other places are ordered to evacuate starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our infrastructure, especially along the coastline, is extremely vulnerable because of Hurricane Ian’s impacts,” Recktenwald noted in a statement on the county’s website. “We expect further erosion along the beach, along with flooding in areas that were previously flooded by Ian. Residents need to take this storm seriously.”

In Palm Beach County, an evacuation mandate began at 7 a.m. for zones including barrier islands and low-lying areas, officials said.

Some in Brevard County also were advised to evacuate starting at 7 a.m. The recommendation applies to barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south beaches and Merritt Island, plus those in other flood-prone areas, in mobile and manufactured homes, and who are dependent on electricity, the county said.

“A dangerous storm surge from #Nicole is expected along much of the east coast of FL & portions of coastal GA,” the National Hurricane Center’s Storm Surge Unit said. “The storm surge will be accompanied by large & damaging waves. Please listen to advice from local officials.”

Nicole expected to move into southern Georgia

After hitting eastern Florida, Nicole’s center — by then a tropical storm — is “expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night,” and may move across the Carolinas Friday, the hurricane center said.

A hurricane warning in Florida is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler-Volusia County line.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread Wednesday through Georgia and South Carolina. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast north of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass. Areas from Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to South Santee River in South Carolina remain under tropical storm warning Wednesday morning.

A hurricane warning remained in effect in the northwestern Bahamas.

If Nicole becomes a hurricane, it would be the third in the Atlantic Ocean so far this November. That would tie 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricanes in November on record.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)