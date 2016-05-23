Nicole Oliverio joined the 7News team in October 2007 and can be seen on 7News Today in New England. Her first day of work was the same day as the Red Sox Duck Boat victory parade. Growing up in Braintree, it was a great way to be welcomed home.

She found her way back to Boston after reporting and anchoring at WINK-TV in Fort Myers, Florida; WCAX in Vermont; and WMDN in Mississippi. Prior to that, she also spent four years covering high school sports for the Boston Herald.

Over the years, Nicole’s career has led her to cover a wide range of stories. She’s been in the middle of hurricanes, tropical storms, blizzards and major brush fires. In 2005, she covered the devastating NH floods that ripped apart the small town of Alstead. A long investigative series on a Florida Power Company produced changes in the wiring of their underground electrical boxes. She’s flown with the US Navy’s Blue Angels and her story on how female inmates keep themselves “looking pretty in prison” went nationwide. She’s had the pleasure of covering the championship run for all of Boston’s major sports teams. Nicole also spent months covering the Boston Marathon Bombing Trial.

An Emmy award winner, Nicole has received several awards and nominations for her work from the Associated Press and the National Academy of Television, including Best Feature and General News, Continuing Coverage and General Assignment Reporter.

While most people tell Nicole they recognize her from reporting out in winter storms, she wants everyone to know, that she truly hates snow.

Nicole is a graduate of Boston College, with a dual major in Communications and Political Science. A proud alum, you can often find her visiting the Heights, cheering on the Eagles.

When she’s not working, you might find Nicole at a beach on Cape Cod, playing trivia or at the poker table. She lives in the South Shore with her husband and two children.