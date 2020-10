WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Memorial Medical Center is helping babies celebrate their first Halloween.

The hospital tweeting out these photos of the newborns in their Halloween costumes.

The lion, tiger, and bear hats were donated to the NICU in time for the holiday.

