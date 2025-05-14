DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court is back in session Wednesday in the Karen Read murder retrial following an unexpected day off.

Victim Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s niece took the witness stand, detailing her memories from the morning of Jan. 29, 2022 — the morning her uncle was found dead.

She said she was awoken by a frantic Read, shaking and yelling for her. O’Keefe’s niece also said Read had her call O’Keefe on her phone.

O’Keefe’s niece also recounted Read and O’Keefe’s relationship, saying, “I could tell there was tension” and that “they were cold towards each other.”

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Zachary Clark also took the stand Wednesday. He was tasked with taking photos of Read’s SUV, but said now-fired Trooper Michael Proctor had access to the vehicle before he did.

Court was canceled Tuesday an hour before testimony was scheduled to begin. The court said someone involved in the case had a health issue.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)