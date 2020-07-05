Night of violence leaves 1 dead, another injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one victim was shot dead and another was left with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Stonehurst Street just after 3 a.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers were also at the scene on Maple Street, where they say a person was shot just after 2 a.m. and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly a dozen officers were spotted on Astoria Street conducting a separate investigation that night.

And on East Newton Street, officers could be seen scoping out the area for evidence after they say shots were fired nearby. No one was injured in that area, according to police.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470 or reach the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

