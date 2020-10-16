Night Shift Brewing in Everett teams up with neighboring Teddie Peanut Butter for ‘Spooky’ beer

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Night Shift Brewing has partnered up with its neighbor in Everett to create a “Spooky Spice” imperial stout just in time for Halloween.

Teddie Natural Peanut Butter had teamed up with the brewery to add sticky caramel, peanut butter brittle and dark chocolate to its newest “Halloween candy” stout.

The specialty beer, made with cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel, is the first time the two have teamed up, according to a post from the brewery’s Instagram page.

“Spooky Spice” is available at Everett taprooms only and will be made available in the Lovejoy taproom in Boston next Friday.

