BOSTON (WHDH) - Beer-lovers in the Boston area will soon be able to visit two beer gardens on the Charles River.

Night Shift Brewing is planning to open a trailer featuring 24 taps of beer on the Esplanade in the beginning of August.

Later that month, a second beer garden is planned at Brighton’s Herter Park near the amphitheater.

Night Shift Brewing will include a wide variety of drinks from award-winning beers to non-alcoholic beverages.

