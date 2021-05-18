Night Shift Brewing to open new beer garden at Assembly Row in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Night Shift Brewing on Tuesday announced that it will open a new beer garden at Assembly Row in Somerville next month.

The Everett-based brewery says it’s launching a third Owl’s Nest location in June that will offer food served up by the Smoke Shop BBQ.

Guests will also be able to enjoy pickleball, outdoor yoga, live music, and shuffleboard, according to the brewery.

An announcement on beer garden hours and reservations is expected soon.

Night Shift operates two other beer gardens on the Esplanade and in Allston, in addition to it’s Everett taproom and Lovejoy Wharf location.

