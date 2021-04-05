Night Shift opening new brew pub at Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Night Shift Brewing and Encore Boston Harbor are preparing to open a new brew pub at the waterfront casino in Everett later this month, officials announced Monday.

The kitchen and tap, which is slated to open April 15, will feature “elevated interpretations” of classic pub fare and an extensive list of Night Shift’s craft beers.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with another local Everett business, whose products are beloved in the region,” Brian Gullbrants, Encore Boston Harbor President, said in a news release. “Night Shift Brewing’s reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and strong community ties created a natural synergy that we know our guests will love.”

Fans of the brewery who visit the casino location can expect to find a diverse food menu with options including hot onion rings with Frank’s RedHot sauce, creamy ranch dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. There will be sandwiches like the tamarind glazed grilled pork belly banh mi with cucumber, carrot, daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, lime aioli, and French bread, as well as entrées such as marinated steak tips with roasted garlic potato puree, grilled asparagus, crispy onion straws, and mushroom gravy.

The beverage menu will include more than 20 beers on tap and an array of canned beers and seltzers, including Night Shift favorites like Whirlpool, Santilli, and Nite Lite.

“We always aim to craft better experiences for our fans,” Night Shift President and Co-Founder Rob Burns said. “We are doing just that with this Encore Boston Harbor partnership. This will be a pinnacle experience of food and beer in the Boston area.”

The casino location will be open for walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

