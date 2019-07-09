Night shootings in Hartford leave 1 dead, another injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating two nighttime shootings in the city’s North End that left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot on Main Street late Monday night and was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Police say another shooting on Barbour Street on Monday night injured a 29-year-old man who is expected to survive a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

It’s not clear if the shootings are related. No arrests have been announced.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

