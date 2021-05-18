Nightclubs, camps scrambling to hire workers as Mass. rolls back COVID-19 restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) – Nightclubs and summer camps in Massachusetts are now scrambling to hire workers as the state continues to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have to hire 500 people in the next 12 days,” said Randy Greenstein, co-owner of Big Night Entertainment Group. “We have a lot of staff to hire, a lot of DJs to book, and a lot of performers to get on the books.”

After being forced to remain closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, dance clubs and nightclubs will reopen at full capacity on May 29 when the state lifts its remaining virus restrictions.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Ed Kane, co-owner of Big Night Entertainment Group, admitted when asked about planning their ramp-up strategies. “We think we’ve proven ourselves in the last year to be the best employer that you want to work for. When things go wrong, we are going to stand by you.”

Summer camps across the state are also looking to hire staff to man the waterfronts, fields, and courts when they get the eventual go-ahead to reopen. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said that his administration will release updated guidance for summer camps in the coming days, which will take effect on May 29.

“We are seeing a bit of shortage of staff, so camps are really trying to be creative and incentivizing staff, looking at the kids who came through their program,” said Michelle Rowcliffe, executive director of American Camp Association of New England. “I think some camps are offering more pay.”

For the latest on Massachusetts’ reopening plan, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)