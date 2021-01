EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nightshift Brewing Company in Everett is premiering a beer meant to be had with friends.

The ‘Owl bee there for you’ drink is now available in taprooms and contains honey, Nightshift coffee and a hint of cocoa powder.

The name is playing off the theme song from the hit 90s sitcom “Friends.”

