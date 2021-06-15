Researchers from Mass General Brigham have been selected to participate in a four-year project that is getting underway immediately to improve the understanding of long-term outcomes for people who have been infected with COVID-19, and to prevent and treat long-term complications.

The area of study is known as PASC, which stands for Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The National Institutes of Health in February announced the research initiative, with plans for a nationwide multi-cohort study and hopes for learning more about how the virus may lead to widespread and lasting symptoms in a segment of the population known as long-haulers.

Mass General Brigham announced Monday that it has been selected to participate.

Its team will be led by Andrea Foulkes, chief of biostatistics at Massachusetts General Hospital; Elizabeth Karlson, director of rheumatic disease epidemiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; and Shawn Murphy, chief research information officer at Mass General Brigham; and will include complementary teams from Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Our hospitals have been on the frontlines of this devastating pandemic and we have mobilized every resource available, but we still don’t know for certain what the long-term health impacts will be for the tens of thousands of patients we cared for or how widespread the long-term public health consequences will be,” Anne Klibanski, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, said in a statement. “Through research and discovery, Mass General Brigham is committed to being at the forefront of the public health response so that we can better understand this complicated illness for our patients and others who have been impacted – locally, nationally and throughout the world.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.