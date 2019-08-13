NIKE launches sneaker subscription service for kids

(CNN/WHDH) — Tired of dragging your kids to the store when they outgrow their shoes?

Nike announced Monday that it is debuting Nike Adventure Club, a sneak subscription for kids ages 2 through 10.

The company will offer parents three options for their kids: four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 a month, six pairs for $30 a month, or 12 pairs for $50 a month. There will be about 100 sneakers to choose from.

